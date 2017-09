Porsha LaBelle Brauburger (December 5, 1981 - September 24, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Porsha LaBelle Brauburger, 35, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Mrs. Brauburger was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Brauburger was born on December 5, 1981, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Hutson and Phyllis Hughes.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Brauburger married Roger Brauburger on January 5, 2009 in Green River, Wyoming.

She worked as a Bartender at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall #2350 for nine years.

Mrs. Brauburger attended the Green River Assembly of God.

She enjoyed spending time with family, being a mother, her pets, camping, and gardening.

Survivors include her husband Roger Brauburger of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; IsaBelle Brauburger of Green River, mother Phyllis Hughes of Green River, Wyoming Wyoming, one stepdaughter, Grace Brauburger of Casper, Wyoming, one step-son; Gabriel “Gabe” Brauburger of Green River, Wyoming, one half-sister; Misty Arellano of Colorado, and one maternal grandmother Alma Hughes, of Green River, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her father John Hutson, maternal grandfather Phillip Hughes, and paternal grandparents; Edward Hutson and Margaret Hutson.

A celebration of life will take place at 4:00 P.M. Friday, September 29, 2017, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 Hall 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at the Green River Assembly of God, 1380 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, Wyoming.

Interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour before the funeral services.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.