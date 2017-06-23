Positive Alert By New K9 Ridex Leads To Pot Citation

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department, officers responded to a medical call in the parking lot located at 220 Uinta Drive, in reference to a report of an individual who appeared to have fallen.

Upon arrival, Cpl. Halter spoke with the individual, who was subsequently transported by Castle Rock Ambulance Service to the hospital for further evaluation.

While interacting with the individual, Halter developed suspicion of drug activity.

Halter deployed the Green River Police Department drug detection K9 Ridex, around a Mazda passenger vehicle owned by the individual.

Ridex gave a positive alert to the vehicle, a search warrant was obtained and during a subsequent search of the vehicle a misdemeanor amount of marijuana was found.

The individual, identified as Rick Ransdell, age 65 of Sandy, Utah, was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).