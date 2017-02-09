Pot Holes Create Headaches For Drivers And Maintenance Crews

ROCK SPRINGS — The Recent weather has wreaked havoc on Rock Springs city streets and highways as the temperature swings, and snow accumulations begin to melt; causing pools of water and ice pockets.

The recent weather has created vast amounts of water, which has exacerbated the problem of potholes on streets and highways all over Sweetwater County. Potholes that were once insignificant have begun to develop into traffic safety hazards across Rock Springs.

Crews from both the city of Rock Springs and the Department of Transportation are struggling to keep up with the rapidly deteriorating pavement.

If the conditions are too wet, a patch job is rendered efficient. If moisture gets into or is present, in the pothole, the patch material begins to deteriorate, and the patch will come loose and will pop out of the pothole. This makes spring repairs difficult and winter repairs near impossible.

The city of Rock Springs is working under similar conditions and struggling to maintain city pavement conditions as well.

WYDOT maintenance personnel have been using cold patches, a mixture that is useable at lower temperatures but still cannot withstand the effects of present moisture. Eventually, the patch will come loose and pop out. Crews are hoping the patches will last until WYDOT can conduct their paving project on Dewar and Elk Street this summer.

Crews were out yesterday patching potholes in the Dewar Drive area, near Chopstix. WYDOT, as with city crews, do their best to prioritize areas and get as much work done as possible given the constraints of manpower, budget and weather conditions.

WYDOT is hoping to piece together certain sections to hold the pavement together until a more permanent solution can be implemented.

The problem is the freezing and thawing cycles with the current weather pattern. It causes the saturated subgrade to expand and contract, and any weak sections of asphalt pavement become a pot hole. Due to funding challenges, these pavement sections are beyond their design life,” WYDOT District Maintenance Engineer Tory Thomas said.

” All we can do is attempt to bandaid it together until it is reconstructed this summer. The upcoming project will be a full depth reclamation with an asphalt overlay, reconstructing the subgrade and sealing the surface,” Thomas added.

In the interim, WYDOT and the City of Rock Springs are asking motorists to avoid pothole prone areas and much as possible and to assume puddled water on roadways could be hiding deep potholes and reduce their speed and maneuver around them if safely possible.