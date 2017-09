UPDATE — According to Rocky Mountian Power, all power has been restored. Residents may have noticed some load switching which was necessary to restore service.

ROCK SPRINGS — Widespread power outages are affecting Sweetwater County. Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 127 outages affecting 11,836 customers.

The power has been restored at least one time and went back out, transmission problems are being looked at as the cause.

Updates and more information to come.