0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Power Service Hiring Field Service Technician

Power Service (Process Solutions) is taking applications for a Full-Time Field Service Technician.

At Power Service, a DistributionNOW company, we believe our associates are the best in the business. We value and reward hardworking, creative and dedicated employees that desire to be part of a team committed to outstanding customer service. START YOUR CAREER NOW.

Apply today online here.

Job Description

A Field Service Technician who is a self-starter that will deliver the desired customer service experience. The goal is to drive service success that improves customer satisfaction, maximizes customer retention, and increases profitability.
.

Job Responsibilities

  • Provide service and customer support during field visits or dispatches
  • Tie workflow to schedule
  • Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance, and test tasks
  • Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions on equipment
  • Produce timely and detailed service reports
  • Document processes
  • Operate vehicle in a safe manner and use field automation systems
  • Follow all company’s filed procedures and protocols
  • Cooperate with technical team and share information across the organization
  • Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings within capabilities
  • Build positive relationship with customers

 

Job Requirements

  • High School diploma required
  • 1 year maintenance and repair experience required
  • 1 year assembly experience required
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, proficient in oral and written communications
  • Assembly experience preferred
  • Basic reading skills. Must be able to follow directions
  • Ability to troubleshoot, test, repair, and service technical equipment
  • Ability to perform work accurately and thoroughly
  • Ability to use thinking and reasoning to solve a problem and to think in such a way as to produce a new concept or idea
  • Ability to work flexible shifts and to adapt to changing work schedules
  • Familiarity with mobile tools and applications

 

Benefits

  • Competitive salary + bonus
  • 401(k)/Retirement savings
  • Comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, life and disability coverage)
  • Career growth
  • Friendly work environment
  • Paid vacation/holidays

 

Apply Today

Please apply at Indeed and bring resume to 595 Uinta Dr. in Green River, WY.

 

Power Service a Distribution Company

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: