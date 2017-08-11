Power Service Hiring Field Service Technician

Power Service (Process Solutions) is taking applications for a Full-Time Field Service Technician.

At Power Service, a DistributionNOW company, we believe our associates are the best in the business. We value and reward hardworking, creative and dedicated employees that desire to be part of a team committed to outstanding customer service. START YOUR CAREER NOW.

Apply today online here.

Job Description

A Field Service Technician who is a self-starter that will deliver the desired customer service experience. The goal is to drive service success that improves customer satisfaction, maximizes customer retention, and increases profitability.

.

Job Responsibilities

Provide service and customer support during field visits or dispatches

Tie workflow to schedule

Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance, and test tasks

Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions on equipment

Produce timely and detailed service reports

Document processes

Operate vehicle in a safe manner and use field automation systems

Follow all company’s filed procedures and protocols

Cooperate with technical team and share information across the organization

Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings within capabilities

Build positive relationship with customers

Job Requirements

High School diploma required

1 year maintenance and repair experience required

1 year assembly experience required

Excellent interpersonal skills, proficient in oral and written communications

Assembly experience preferred

Basic reading skills. Must be able to follow directions

Ability to troubleshoot, test, repair, and service technical equipment

Ability to perform work accurately and thoroughly

Ability to use thinking and reasoning to solve a problem and to think in such a way as to produce a new concept or idea

Ability to work flexible shifts and to adapt to changing work schedules

Familiarity with mobile tools and applications

Benefits

Competitive salary + bonus

401(k)/Retirement savings

Comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, life and disability coverage)

Career growth

Friendly work environment

Paid vacation/holidays

Apply Today

Please apply at Indeed and bring resume to 595 Uinta Dr. in Green River, WY.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.