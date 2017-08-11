Power Service Hiring Field Service Technician

Power Service (Process Solutions) is taking applications for a Full-Time Field Service Technician.
At Power Service, a DistributionNOW company, we believe our associates are the best in the business. We value and reward hardworking, creative and dedicated employees that desire to be part of a team committed to outstanding customer service. START YOUR CAREER NOW.
Apply today online here.
Job Description
A Field Service Technician who is a self-starter that will deliver the desired customer service experience. The goal is to drive service success that improves customer satisfaction, maximizes customer retention, and increases profitability.
.
Job Responsibilities
- Provide service and customer support during field visits or dispatches
- Tie workflow to schedule
- Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance, and test tasks
- Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions on equipment
- Produce timely and detailed service reports
- Document processes
- Operate vehicle in a safe manner and use field automation systems
- Follow all company’s filed procedures and protocols
- Cooperate with technical team and share information across the organization
- Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations/briefings within capabilities
- Build positive relationship with customers
Job Requirements
- High School diploma required
- 1 year maintenance and repair experience required
- 1 year assembly experience required
- Excellent interpersonal skills, proficient in oral and written communications
- Assembly experience preferred
- Basic reading skills. Must be able to follow directions
- Ability to troubleshoot, test, repair, and service technical equipment
- Ability to perform work accurately and thoroughly
- Ability to use thinking and reasoning to solve a problem and to think in such a way as to produce a new concept or idea
- Ability to work flexible shifts and to adapt to changing work schedules
- Familiarity with mobile tools and applications
Benefits
- Competitive salary + bonus
- 401(k)/Retirement savings
- Comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, life and disability coverage)
- Career growth
- Friendly work environment
- Paid vacation/holidays
Apply Today
Please apply at Indeed and bring resume to 595 Uinta Dr. in Green River, WY.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.