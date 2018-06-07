Powerful Tornado Touches Down North of Laramie [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

LARAMIE — According to Albany County Emergency Management, the tornado first touched down about eight miles north of Laramie around 5:43 p.m. MDT and lasted roughly 30 minutes.

The tornado caused damage to some structures, power poles, power lines, and fencing.

Law enforcement and fire department personnel are continuing to survey damage within the affected area.

There were no reports of personal injury.

Check out some of the photos and videos from locals who tweeted and posted on Facebook their incredible footage.

Tornado of the year: ‘Incredibly picturesque’ twister wows Wyoming storm watchers https://t.co/27nz8hwC6n — Roger M Wakimoto (@RogerWakimoto) June 7, 2018

Just got this snap from @Weatherjuice of the Laramie #tornado. What a monster! Going 30+ mins so far per reports. #WYwx pic.twitter.com/yChRwTjOvD — Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) June 7, 2018

