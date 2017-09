ROCK SPRINGS — Three pre-school students came to the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs on Thursday morning with fresh doughnuts for county deputies.

Acting on behalf of the 3rd Grade at Stagecoach Elementary School, twins Kasen and Kael Kessler, age 3, and four-year-old Christian Scott presented the doughnuts to Corporal Steve Paladino and Deputy Sheriff Brandy Dick.

Kasen, Kael, and Christian are pictured here with Paladino, Dick, and Stagecoach Elementary School PTO President Sarah Scott.