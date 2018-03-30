President Trump’s Private Jet Lands at Cheyenne Regional Airport

CHEYENNE — President Donald Trump’s private Boeing 757 dropped off Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for vacation.
The two are reportedly vacationing in Saratoga. The plane on site at the Cheyenne Regional Airport has spurred a flurry of selfies with the plane around the state.
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr got a tour of the plane.
Welcome to Cheyenne, WY @POTUS family. I’m no Melania or Ivanka navigating those stairs – what a fun treat to tour the plane. Enjoy your stay in our state! pic.twitter.com/3J4MMqYzQK
— Mayor Marian Orr (@gofishwyo) March 30, 2018