Preston Louis White (October 19, 1980 - April 7, 2018).

BIG PINEY — Preston Louis White, 37, passed away at his home in Big Piney, Wyoming on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Preston was born October 19, 1980, in Grand Junction, Colorado to Zane and Chris (Hoaglund) White.

He attended school in Roosevelt, Utah. He was the loving father of three beautiful daughters Presly, Kourage, and Tayton.

Preston was an active brother of the Grim Reapers.

He loved the outdoors; hunting, bull riding, breaking horses, bike riding and spending time with his daughters and family. Preston had many adventures and misadventures throughout his life.

He was a man known to have a rough exterior and the kindest heart, willing to help everyone; Preston was strong-willed, hard-working, straightforward and a very loving person.

It is hard, to sum up, the life of such an amazing son, brother, father, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who had the chance to cross paths with him.

He is survived by his daughters Presly, Kourage and Tayton White of Ferron, Utah; his parents Zane and Chris White of Pinedale, Wyoming; his siblings Sam (Katie) White of Pinedale, Wyoming, Cyndi (Dave) Berrett of Ephrata, Washington, Brad (Kristi) White of Pinedale, Wyoming, Kim (Shane) Danze of Pinedale, Wyoming, Brittany White of Pinedale, Wyoming, Melissa (Andy) Misner of Eden, Wyoming, Jessie (Matt) McGinnis of Pinedale, Wyoming; seven nieces, 11 nephews and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 12 p.m. at the Pinedale L.D.S. Church.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 16, 2018, in Fruita, Colorado.