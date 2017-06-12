0

Price reduction! 1415 Bailey Court – Green River, WY

6 BD.   |   3.5 BATH   |  3,598 SQ. FT.
1.18 Acres, 2 Laundry Rooms, 3 Car Garage

​This beautiful 2-year-old home on a private cul-de-sac has no backyard neighbors and lots of upgrades. The price is being REDUCED from $495,000​ to $480,000. Priced to sell.

Call 832-276-2947 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

  • Reduced​ from $495,000​ to $480,000
  • 1.18 acres
  • 3,598 sq ft
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 3.5 bathrooms
  • Finished basement with 9-foot ceilings
  • Double ovens in kitchen
  • 2 laundry rooms — one upstairs, one downstairs
  • 2 50-gallon water heaters
  • Upgraded memory foam carpet padding
  • Custom rock fireplace
  • Mud room with hooks and storage​
  • Zone system (one thermostat upstairs, one downstairs)
  • 3 car garage
  • Hardy siding on exterior (entire house, including back)

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Shana Mondragon for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 832-276-2947
Email: mondragon.shana@gmail.com

