Price reduction! 1415 Bailey Court – Green River, WY

6 BD. | 3.5 BATH | 3,598 SQ. FT.
1.18 Acres, 2 Laundry Rooms, 3 Car Garage
This beautiful 2-year-old home on a private cul-de-sac has no backyard neighbors and lots of upgrades. The price is being REDUCED from $495,000 to $480,000. Priced to sell.
Call 832-276-2947 to view the home today.
Additional details about this home:
- Reduced from $495,000 to $480,000
- 1.18 acres
- 3,598 sq ft
- 6 bedrooms
- 3.5 bathrooms
-
Finished basement with 9-foot ceilings
-
Double ovens in kitchen
-
2 laundry rooms — one upstairs, one downstairs
-
2 50-gallon water heaters
-
Upgraded memory foam carpet padding
-
Custom rock fireplace
-
Mud room with hooks and storage
-
Zone system (one thermostat upstairs, one downstairs)
-
3 car garage
-
Hardy siding on exterior (entire house, including back)
Schedule a Viewing
Contact Shana Mondragon for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.
Phone: 832-276-2947
Email: mondragon.shana@gmail.com
Kitchen
Living Room
Master Bath
Basement
Basement Bathroom
