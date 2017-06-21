Problem Dog Prompts Public Comment; Three Pages Of Accompanying Documentation

ROCK SPRINGS — During the petition portion of last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, Martha Tabolt who lives on Independence Circle expressed her concern about a neighbor’s dog.

Tabolt said the dog is often running the neighborhood and has shown aggressive behavior towards people including children. Tabolt added that the neighborhood school bus stop is directly in front of the neighbor’s home.

Tabolt presented three pages of documentation that she says summarize the problems she has had with the dog as well as the owner.

Tabolt questioned why her complaints in the past had not resulted in any action. She said an officer told her the day of the city council meeting that no record exists of previous contacts with the owner in regards to the dog.

Councilwoman Glenise Wendorf said she was aware of the issue and had personally spoken with animal control in the past.

Mayor Demshar promised Tabolt that the city would look into the issue, including why no paper trail appears to exist.