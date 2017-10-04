Proclamations and Presentations at GR City Council Meeting

GREEN RIVER—Several proclamations were made by Mayor Pete Rust at the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night, October 3, and the Council presented a military service recognition.

Imagine a Day Without Water

Mayor Rust started with reading a proclamation for the “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign, which will be held on Thursday, October 12.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of reliable access to clean water and the investment in infrastructure that is necessary to protect clean water.

Fire Prevention Week

Mayor Rust proclaimed the week of October 8 through October 14 as the 2017 Fire Prevention Week. He was joined by Green River Fire Chief Mike Nomis and other members of the fire department.

During Fire Prevention Week, the GRFD will visit the elementary schools and Monroe Intermediate School to educate the students about fire prevention.

This year, Monroe Intermediate School was added in hopes the fire department will increase impact on the local youth by educating them at an older age.

Breast Cancer Awareness

Mayor Rust also proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He also proclaimed October 20 as Mammography Day in Green River.

Domestic Violence Awareness

Mayor Rust proclaimed October 2017 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Council was joined by the safe house manager of the Sweetwater County Center for Families and Children.

Recognition for Christopher A. Lockman

The Mayor and the Council also recognized Christopher A. Lockman for his military service in the Army/Infantry Division.

Lockman graduated from GRHS in 2015 and enlisted in the Army/Infantry in Spring 2017.

Lockman graduated basic training on September 9, 2017, in Advance Infantry Training. He received an award for top shooter in his class.

The City Council thanked Lockman for his service to the country by presenting him with a plaque. Bonnie Lockman, Christopher’s mom, accepted the plaque on his behalf.