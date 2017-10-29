Professional Rig Services Hiring Hydrovac Operators/ CDL Drivers

Professional Rig Services, Inc., located in Pinedale, WY is looking for qualified Hydrovac Operators/ CDL Drivers to join our crew.

Position description:

Basic oilfield experience, oral and written communication, and organizational skills are a must.

Must be able to follow direction from lead supervisors and work as a team.

Work is labor intensive and requires working in both extreme heat and negative temperatures.

Working occasional nights, weekends, and the occasional holiday is also a requirement.

Possible candidates must hold a valid commercial driver’s license to be considered.

Starting wage based on experience.

To Apply:

Please email resume (or generic job application) and three letters of recommendation and/or references to bharmon@proriginc.com to be considered.

Professional Rig Services, Inc.

