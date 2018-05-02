Pronghorns Compete at Mountain Man Invitational

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School track and field team competed at the Mountain Man Invitational in Pinedale on Friday, April 27.

The Pronghorns competed against Pinedale, Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View, Big Piney, and H.E.M.

The boys took fourth place with 87 points, and the girls took fifth place with 41 points.

Check out FEHS’ results from the meet below.



Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

7. Michael Gribowskas 12.18

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

5. Cody Sloan 24.52

6. Michael Gribowskas 24.64

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

6. Michael Gribowskas 56.46

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 2:09.38

2. Carter Malec 2:10.07

4. Braxton Applequist 2:15.96

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 11:07.67

2. Parker Clawson 11:14.39

3. Carson Jones 11:20.03

4. Braxton Applequist 11:27.91

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

4. Farson HS ‘A’ 4:11.65

Boy’s Long Jump

4. Cody Sloan 18-05.00

7. Carter Malec 17-11.50

11. Braxton Applequist 17-01.00

17. Parker Clawson 14-05.00

19. Colin Malec 13-10.00

20. Colby Jones 12-00.75

21. Zander Reed 10-06.50

Boy’s Triple Jump

8. Carter Malec 34-10.25

Boy’s Shot Put

3. Clancy Gines 43-05.50

15. Cody Sloan 32-10.00

25. Colby Jones 29-01.25

30. Zander Reed 26-09.25

Boy’s Discus

5. Clancy Gines 123-04

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Big Piney HS 173 .5

2. Rock Springs HS-WY 146

3. Pinedale HS 92 .5

4. Farson HS 87

5. HEM 47

6. Mountain View HS 43

7. Green River HS WY 2



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 800 Meter Run

8. Amanda Weaver 3:06.14

10. Raelyn Quick 3:11.41

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

2. Ighlee Thoren 6:06.14 8

3. Raelyn Quick 7:00.98

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

5. Amanda Weaver 15:51.70

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

2. Maizee Thoren 17.09

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

1. Maizee Thoren 50.22

Girl’s Long Jump

5. Maizee Thoren 13-09.50

Girl’s Shot Put

10. Grace Estes 20-01.50

Girl’s Discus

5. Grace Estes 54-09.25

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Pinedale HS 219

2. Big Piney HS 132

3. Rock Springs HS-WY 80 .5

4. HEM 67

5. Farson HS 41

6. Mountain View HS 30 .5

7. Green River HS WY 16