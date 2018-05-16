Pronghorns Compete at Regional Track & Field Meet

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School track and field team competed at the 1A West Regional in Lander on Friday Saturday, May 11 and 12.

The Pronghorns competed against the rest of the 1A West Region which includes St. Stephens, Western Heritage, Dubois, Ten Sleep, Burlington, Meeteetse, Cokeville, Little Snake River, Encampment, and Saratoga.

The girls team took sixth place with 48 points, while the boys team placed third with 99.5 points.



Girl’s Results

Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

3. Anyia Teppo 13.74

5. Maizee Thoren 14.54

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

2. Anyia Teppo 28.04

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

2. Ighlee Thoren 1:05.74

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

6. Ighlee Thoren 2:39.83

14. Raelyn Quick 3:02.48

15. Amanda Weaver 3:12.52

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

8. Ighlee Thoren 6:19.24

10. Raelyn Quick 7:06.64

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

10. Raelyn Quick 15:36.89

11. Amanda Weaver 15:38.07

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

5. Maizee Thoren 17.74

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

6. Maizee Thoren 52.04

Girl’s 4×100 Meter Relay

4. Farson HS 1) Raelyn Quick 2) Maizee Thoren 3) Ighlee Thoren 4) Anyia Teppo 56.97

Girl’s Long Jump

3. Anyia Teppo 14-10.50

Girl’s Shot Put

15. Kelsey Thoren 24-08.00

21. Grace Estes 19-10.00

Girl’s Discus Throw

19. Kelsey Thoren 58-11.00

21. Grace Estes 55-09.00

Girl’s Team Scores

Cokeville HS 182.50 Encampment HS 97 Saratoga 78 Dubois HS 58.50 Meeteetse 49 Farson HS 48 Little Snake River 42 Ten Sleep High School 38 Burlington HS 36 Western Heritage Lutheran 26 St Stephens Indian School 4

Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

4. Clancy Gines 12.54

12. Hagan Jones 13.12

17. Colin Malec 13.94

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

5. Hagan Jones 26.54

11. Colin Malec 29.40

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

4. Michael Gribowskas 56.04

9. Hagan Jones 58.67

13. Trea Denny 1:04.90

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 2:02.14

4. Carter Malec 2:07.49

8. Braxton Applequist 2:12.73

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 4:44.44

12. Braxton Applequist 5:14.74

14. Parker Clawson 5:17.74

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 10:33.42

12. Parker Clawson 12:13.48

13. Carson Jones 12:13.90

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles

2. Michael Gribowskas 16.54

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles

2. Michael Gribowskas 44.64

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

4. Farson HS 1) Colby Jones 2) Parker Clawson 3) Trea Denny 4) Colin Malec 3:59.74

Boy’s 4×800 Meter Relay

4. Farson HS 1) Braxton Applequist 2) Parker Clawson 3) Carson Jones 4) Trea Denny 9:28.04

Boy’s 1600 Sprint Medley Relay

4. Farson HS 1) Carter Malec 2) Hagan Jones 3) Braxton Applequist 4) Carson Jones 4:08.54

Boy’s High Jump

3. Lain Mitchelson 5-09.00

Boy’s Long Jump

19. Colin Malec 12-08.50

Boy’s Shot Put

2. Clancy Gines 45-01.00

19. Colby Jones 31-05.50

Boy’s Discus Throw

4. Clancy Gines 124-10.00

26. Colby Jones 79-02.00

Boy’s Team Scores