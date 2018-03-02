Pronghorns Fall to Kaycee in State Semi-Final, 41-35

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns basketball team dropped its 1A State Boys Basketball semi-final game to Kaycee tonight, 41-35, in Casper.

It was a close match up between the two teams, but for the second year in a row, Kaycee sends the Pronghorns to the third place game.

Farson-Eden will take on Encampment tomorrow at 1:30 pm at Natrona County High School for third and fourth place. This will be the fourth match up between the two schools this season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kaycee will play Burlington in the championship at 3:30 pm at the Casper Events Center.