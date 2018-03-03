Pronghorns Take Fourth at State, Falling to Encampment 58-53

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School boys basketball team fell to the Encampment Tigers, 58-53, taking fourth place at the 1A State Boys Basketball Tournament today in Casper.

The Pronghorns went 1-2 throughout the weekend. They beat Hulett in their first game of the tournament, 69-61, on Thursday.

They dropped their semi-final game to Kaycee last night, 41-35.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Pronghorns finish their season with a 17-11 overall record, and a 7-1 conference record.