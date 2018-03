FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns track and field team competed in Lyman today, March 28, at the Lyman Invitational.

The Pronghorns competed against Lyman, Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer, and Mountain View.

The Lyman Invitational is the second meet the Pronghorns have competed in so far this season.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Check out some photos of the FEHS track and field team from the meet below.