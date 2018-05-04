Pronghorns Track & Field Compete in Mountain View

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School track and field team competed at the 2018 Jeff Hereford Invitational in Mountain View on Tuesday, May 1.

FEHS competed against Mountain View, Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.

The boys took fifth place with 71.5 points. The girls took ninth place with 21 points.

Check out FEHS’ results from the invitational below.

Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

8. Clancy Gines 12.07

10. Cody Sloan 12.20

13. Michael Gribowskas 12.27

26. Hagan Jones 13.41

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

8. Cody Sloan 24.72

21. Hagan Jones 26.72

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

8. Michael Gribowskas 55.13

11. Lain Mitchelson 56.66

14. Hagan Jones 58.25

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

5. Lain Mitchelson 2:21.21

9. Carson Jones 2:25.25

11. Braxton Applequist 2:29.29

16. Parker Clawson 2:32.32

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 5:05.05

3. Carson Jones 5:12.12

8. Braxton Applequist 5:23.23

14. Parker Clawson 5:40.40

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 11:12.21

5. Carson Jones 11:34.75

7. Braxton Applequist 11:54.34

9. Parker Clawson 12:46.93

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles

4. Michael Gribowskas 17.10

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles

4. Michael Gribowskas 46.22

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

3. Farson HS ‘A’ 4:21.21

Boy’s Long Jump

1. Cody Sloan 19-00.00

7. Hagan Jones 16-07.00

Boy’s Shot Put

28. Colby Jones 29-09.50

33. Zander Reed 27-00.50

DQ Clancy Gines DQ

Boy’s Discus

5. Clancy Gines 128-08

22. Colby Jones 86-01

31. Zander Reed 77-07

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Mountain View HS 123

2. Big Piney HS 117 .5

3. Lyman High School 86 .5

4. Rock Springs HS-WY 86

5. Farson HS 71 .5

6. Pinedale HS 52

7. Evanston HS 46 .5

8. Green River HS WY 38



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

7. Ighlee Thoren 1:09.09

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

4. Ighlee Thoren 6:07.07

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

7. Raelyn Quick 16:46.46

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

5. Maizee Thoren 18.0

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

2. Maizee Thoren 51.19

Girl’s Shot Put

27. Grace Estes 19-05.00

Girl’s Discus

26. Grace Estes 51-08

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Big Piney HS 142 .5

2. Lyman High School 118 .5

3. Pinedale HS 97 .5

4. Evanston HS 66 .5

5. Mountain View HS 57

6. Rock Springs HS-WY 44 .5

7. Green River HS WY 36 .5

8. Kemmerer 24

9. Farson HS 21