Pronghorns will Battle Little Snake River for No. 1 Playoff Seeding

FARSON-EDEN—The Farson-Eden Pronghorns football team will travel to Baggs to take on their rivals, the Little Snake River Rattlers, on Saturday, October 21, at 1 pm, in hopes of winning their conference and securing the number one seed for the playoffs.



The Stakes are High

The number two ranked Pronghorns remain undefeated this season, with a 7-0 record. The number four ranked Rattlers have a 6-1 record, losing only to Burlington last week, 38-49.

The Pronghorns won against Burlington in the second week of the season, 45-43, giving Burlington their only loss of the season.

“The stakes are pretty high for this game,” Farson-Eden head football coach Tripp Applequist said. “If we win, we are guaranteed a number one seed for the playoffs and home field. If we lose, we must flip a coin for one, two, and three seeds with Snake River and Burlington.”



Little Snake River has Home Field Advantage

The Pronghorns and Rattlers were tied for the second rank position last week, but the Rattlers’ loss against Burlington bumped them down to the fourth position. However, Little Snake River has the home field advantage this week, and Farson-Eden has never won a game at Snake River.

“I expect this to be a very hard fought and physical game. Snake River is a quality team and it is always tough to play there,” Coach Applequist said.

Mental Preparation

The Pronghorns have been working hard in practice, but to mentally prepare, they are treating this game like any other game they have played this season.

“Our team must approach this game like any other game,” Coach Applequist said. “We have been very businesslike in practice and have been preparing for what we expect to see from them.”