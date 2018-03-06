Proposed Discharge of Dredged or Fill Material to the Green River

WYOMING– The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) has received a request from Noble Construction Inc. on behalf of Ralph Wood for State certification of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Nationwide Permit #13, for discharge of dredged or fill material to the Green River near Cora, Wyoming.

The purpose of this project is to stabilize an eroding bank. This segment of the Green River is designated a Class 1 water where point source discharges are prohibited except for storm water and construction related discharges.

Proposed Project Details

This certification will require meeting the provisions in Chapter 1, Section 7(b) of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules and Regulations, which allows these discharges under certain circumstances.

Proposed activities include construction of a revetment along 200 feet of bank using approximately 200 cubic yards (CY) of rock. One barb would also be installed at the upstream end using 25 CY of rock.

Willows along the bank would be preserved with minimal excavation in the river bed to anchor the lower row of rock in a trench.

Requests for Information

Requests for information about the proposed water quality certification should be directed to Eric Hargett by email (eric.hargett@wyo.gov) or phone (307-777-6701).

Comments must be addressed to Eric Hargett, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 W. 17th Street – 4TH floor, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and be postmarked on or before 5 pm on March 15, 2018 to be considered. Phone or email comments will not be accepted.