Proposed Discharge of Dredged or Fill Material to Green River

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) has received a request from Jorgensen Associates on behalf of Wapika Ranch, LLC for State certification of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Nationwide Permits #14 and #27, for discharge of dredged or fill material to a relic channel of the Green River near Daniel, Wyoming.

The purpose of this project is the Phase 2 reconnection and restoration of a relic secondary channel to the Green River along with construction of an access road at Wapika Ranch.

This segment of the Green River is designated a Class 1 water where point source discharges are prohibited except for storm water and construction related discharges.

This certification will require meeting the provisions in Chapter 1, Section 7(b) of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules and Regulations, which allows these discharges under certain circumstances.

Proposed activities during Phase 2 include excavation of a connector channel and installation of a passive intake structure consisting of a box culvert restricted with native rock.

Two straight vanes would be installed in the Green River upstream of the secondary channel entrance to provide stability and divert water into the secondary channel.

An overflow channel would be constructed to maintain hydraulic head at the intake to the secondary channel and return excess water to the Green River.

Two cross-vanes and riffles would be constructed in the overflow channel. Enhancement activities within a 3,100-foot reach of the secondary channel downstream of the intake structure include excavation of pools and redistribution of alluvium to reduce the channel width at riffles.

Cross-vanes would be installed at nine locations using 150 cubic yards (CY) of rock.

Those activities would result in a loss of 0.47 acre of wetland. Removal of two existing earthen berms and filling two shallow water pools will result in restoration of 0.91 acre of wetland.

Overall it is anticipated the project will result in a net gain of 0.27 acre of wetland when accounting for loss during Phase 1.

Construction of a road to the intake location would result in a loss of 0.31 acre of wetland. Compensatory mitigation includes establishment of 0.46 acre of wetland on-site adjacent to the existing wetland along the route.

Requests for information about the proposed water quality certification should be directed to Eric Hargett by email (eric.hargett@wyo.gov) or phone (307-777-6701).

Comments must be addressed to Eric Hargett, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 W. 17th Street – 4TH floor, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and be postmarked on or before 5:00 p.m. on October 26, 2017 to be considered. Phone or email comments will not be accepted.