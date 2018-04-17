Proposed Discharge of Dredged or Fill Material to the Green River

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) has received a request from Steady Stream Hydrology on behalf of Wapika Ranch LLC for State certification of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Nationwide Permit #27, for discharge of dredged or fill material to the Green River near Daniel, Wyoming.

The purposes of this project, which will occur as Phases 3 and 4, are to minimize bank erosion, improve fisheries habitat, and restore stream function and form from changes that occurred during a flood in 2017.

This segment of the Green River is designated Class 1 where point source discharges are prohibited except for storm water and construction related discharges.

This certification will require meeting the provisions in Chapter 1, Section 7(b) of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules and Regulations, which allows these discharges under certain circumstances.

Proposed activities for Phase 3 includes redistribution of 550 cubic yards (CY) of alluvium within a 790-foot reach of the river to facilitate installation of two straight vanes and two rock clusters while enhancing channel dimensions.

Total volume of rock would be 130 CY. Approximately 80 CY of dredged material would be removed. No wetlands would be affected.

Proposed activities for Phase 4 includes redistribution of 850 CY of alluvium within a 1,300-foot reach of the river to restore channel dimensions and establish a 255-foot bankfull bench stabilized with toe-wood in an area where significant erosion and deposition occurred during a flood in 2017.

Approximately 40 CY of excess dredged material would be removed. Activities also include installation of a straight vane, J-hook vane and converging rock cluster using 374 CY of rock. No wetlands would be affected.

Requests for information about the proposed water quality certification should be directed to Eric Hargett by email (eric.hargett@wyo.gov) or phone (307-777-6701).

Comments must be addressed to Eric Hargett, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 W. 17th Street – 4TH floor, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and be postmarked on or before 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2018 to be considered. Phone or email comments will not be accepted.