Proposed Temporary Turbidity Increase In Faler Creek In Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Confluence Consulting, Inc. has requested a waiver from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division (WDEQ/WQD) for a temporary increase in turbidity in Faler Creek (Section 27, T34N, R111W) in Sublette County.

Activity in cold water streams is normally limited to a ten NTU increase over background.

Approval of this request would allow an exceedance of this limit for up to 30 working days, subject to monitoring and reporting.

This activity will follow the procedures in Chapter 1, Section 23(c)(ii), of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules and Regulations, which allow for temporarily elevated levels of turbidity in certain circumstances. An application for a 404 Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been submitted for this project. Proposed activities include bank stabilization and aquatic habitat enhancement.

Requests for related information and documents about the proposed temporary turbidity increase should be directed to Cathy Norris by email (cathy.norris@wyo.gov) or phone (307-777-6372). Comments must be addressed to Cathy Norris, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 West 17th Street, 4th Floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002, and postmarked before 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2018 (or faxed to 307-635-1784) to be considered. Phone or email comments will not be accepted.