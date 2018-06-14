Public Censure Results In 30 Day Suspension For Local Attorney

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a court document, Robert Hiatt Jr., an attorney in Rock Springs has received a 30-day suspension from the practice of law. The suspension begins July 2, 2018.

The suspension comes after the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled June 11, 2018, on a Report and Recommendation for Order of Public Censure filed February 9, 2018, by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Wyoming Bar Association.

The complaint alleges that a client paid a $3,000 fee which was non-refundable to Hiatt. The Order of 30-Day Suspension states that Hiatt neglected to pursue the issue diligently and failed to keep adequate communication with his client or refund the unearned portion.

The court found the following, click here to read the full document.