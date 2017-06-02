Public Comment Needed for School Nutrition Pilot Project

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is seeking public comment on the Chapter 43 Rules, School Nutrition Pilot Project, which can be viewed online along with the Statement of Reasons.

These rules establish the minimum requirements that districts must meet to be eligible for financial assistance in acquiring Wyoming-grown meat for school lunches.

Eligible districts can apply to the WDE Child Nutrition Program in order to receive financial assistance to offset processing costs for donated Wyoming poultry, lamb, pork, beef, or bison.

Public comment on the proposed rules is open from June 2 to July 17, 2017. Comments will be posted on the Secretary of State website, and may be submitted online or by mail to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Susan Benning

2300 Capitol Avenue

Hathaway Building 2nd Floor

Cheyenne, WY 82002-2060