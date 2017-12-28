Public Comment Open On Proposed Virtual Education Rules

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) seeks public comment on the Chapter 41 Rules: Virtual Education. These rules establish the minimum requirements that districts must meet to provide part-time or full-time virtual education to Wyoming students.

The rules are being revised following the passage of SEA0057 during the 2017 Legislative Session. The revisions include a methodology for counting the number of students participating in virtual education programs and updates to several definitions and processes surrounding virtual education. A full rationale for the revisions can be found in the Statement of Reasons.

Public comment on the proposed rules is open through February 18, 2018, and may be submitted online or mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Lori Thilmany

2300 Capitol Avenue

Hathaway Building 2nd Floor

Cheyenne, WY 82002

All public comments will be recorded, filed and posted on the Secretary of State website as part of the rules promulgation process.