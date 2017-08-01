Public Encouraged to Join Wyoming Cycling Task Force

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s first state-level look at the economic, health and community benefits of bicycle and pedestrian pathways and natural surface trails continues at 9 a.m., on Aug. 9, when Gov. Matt Mead’s Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force convenes for a phone meeting.

The public is encouraged to listen in and offer thoughts by visiting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/480466045, or calling 1-571-317-3112 and entering the access code 480-466-045.

The 2016 Wyoming Legislature formed the 13-member task force to help Wyoming become a place where people choose to walk and ride on an enhanced transportation and recreation system.

Organizations and interests represented on the committee include the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources, Platte River Trust Trails, Wyoming Pathways, City of Cheyenne, Admiral Beverage, Grand Teton Lodge Company, ranchers and equestrians.

Members are looking at the potential economic and health benefits to non-motorized transportation, along with the safety and funding challenges involved.

Wyoming is home to many cycling destinations including Curt Gowdy and Glendo state parks, Casper Mountain, Johnny-Behind-the-Rocks and more. The Trans-America Trail and the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route crisscross the state and draw thousands of cyclists every year to the state’s small towns and metropolitan areas.

A final report is due to Gov. Mead by Oct. 1, 2017. The public may comment on the draft plan by visiting http://wyomingbusiness.org/bicycle or emailing Task Force Chairman Tim Young at tim@wyopath.org.