Public Health Leadership Changed At Health Department

WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing two leadership changes for its Public Health Division.

Stephanie Pyle is now the Public Health Division’s Senior Administrator. She joined the department in 2015 as the Community Health Section Chief was later the division’s Deputy Administrator and has been the acting Senior Administrator since July. Previously, she worked in state government as a Deputy Administrator with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Dr. Alexia Harrist has been named as State Health Officer in addition to her roles as state epidemiologist and Public Health Sciences Section Administrator. Harrist has been the Acting State Health Officer since July. She joined WDH as the state epidemiologist in March after working at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a medical officer in the tuberculosis elimination division. She also previously spent time at WDH as a CDC epidemic intelligence service officer assigned to Wyoming.

“We have been fortunate for some time to have these two skilled individuals at our department. I appreciate their willingness to fill these roles, which are critical to our efforts all across the state,” said Tom Forslund, WDH director.

Pyle and Harrist are filling positions previously held jointly by Dr. Wendy Braund, who left WDH in July for an academic position in Pennsylvania.

The department’s Public Health Division offers diverse activities focused on protecting the health of Wyoming’s communities and preventing disease and injury. Learn more about the division and WDH at www.health.wyo.gov.