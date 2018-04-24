Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Wolf Hunting Regulation

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Game and Fish reports that the population of gray wolves in Wyoming continues to be healthy and exceed all criteria established to show that the species is recovered.

As part of the management of wolves Wyoming uses hunting as it does with many other species.

The draft regulation for the 2018 wolf hunting regulation is now available for public comment.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The total minimum population of wolves in Wyoming living outside of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Reservation at the end of 2017 was 238, with 198 in the Wolf Trophy Game Management Area.

The proposed mortality limit for 2018 is expected to result in an end of year population of around 160 wolves in the trophy game area, similar to the 2017 wolf hunting season.

“The primary change for the 2018 wolf hunting season proposal is adjustment of the wolf mortality limit, which was increased to 58. We calculate mortality limits annually based on the best available population and mortality data for wolves and packs present in the Wolf Trophy Game Management Area to be sure harvest levels are appropriate and ascribe to our commitment to manage for a recovered wolf population,” says Ken Mills, Game and Fish’s large carnivore biologist who focuses on wolves.

“This proposal is the result of a data-driven approach based on measured wolf population dynamics,” said Mills.

Game and Fish’s proposal is available for review and comment online and the proposal includes the allocation of higher hunt area quotas in those areas where wolf conflicts with livestock are high or in areas where wolves are impacting big game populations.

Public meetings on these regulation changes and others will occur at the following times and locations:

April 30 – 6 pm – Sheridan – Game and Fish Office

May 2 – 6 pm – Laramie – Game and Fish Office

May 8 – 6 pm – Cody – Park County Library

May 9 – 6 pm – Casper – Game and Fish Office

May 10 – 6 pm – Dubois – Headwaters Arts & Conference Center

May 16 – 6 pm – Pinedale – Game and Fish Office

May 17 – 6 pm – Jackson Teton County Auditorium

May 22 – 6 pm – Evanston – BEAR Center Pavilion

May 23 – 6 pm – Kemmerer – South Lincoln Events Center

May 24 – 6 pm – Green River – Game and Fish Office

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 at public meetings, by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above.

Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 10-11 meeting in Laramie at the Game and Fish Office.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.