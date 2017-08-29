Public Invited to Fontenelle Dam Infrastructure Update

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Water Development Commission and Engineering Analytics, Inc. would like to invite the public to attend an informational meeting to discuss the Fontanelle Dam and Outerworks Level II Study Project update.

The purpose of the meeting is to update interested parties on the progress of the project and to obtain public opinion.

This is a great opportunity to share any thoughts or concerns that any might have regarding the project and its potential impacts to the Green River fishery and habitats both within Fontenelle itself and the fishery below the dam through Seedskadee and on to Flaming Gorge.

Meeting Details

When: Sept. 7, 2017 from 5:30-7 pm.

Where: Rock Springs City Council Chambers, 212 D Street, Rock Springs