Public Invited To The Art Underground Gallery Ribbon Cutting and Artist Reception

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host a Ribbon Cutting and Artist Reception for the updated Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass downtown.

Scheduled for Wednesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Art Underground Gallery (pedestrian underpass), the event will be the first opportunity to see the new creations in the gallery and meet many of the artists who contributed their talents to the project. This is the second round of artwork that will be installed in the space; many of the original pieces will be auctioned off at ARTini, set for August 24, 2018.

The general public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served. It will also be the opportunity to vote for your favorite piece as one winner will receive a $200 cash award as the “People’s Choice” winner. Each vote is $1.

Contributing artists include:

Name Piece Title

Karen Boussu Western Meadowlarks

Cherrie Dittman I’ve Got Sunshine

Jessie Ellifritz Untitled

Alexis Faure To My Sunflower

Jordan Ferrell Seasons

Kamryn Ferrell Hope

Nazalie Gerkin Playful Sunset

Hilary Huckfeldt Simple Soul

Amanda Kloefkorn Tiger’s Eyes

Tyson Leckie Untitled

Brent Lemon Doodle

Elizabeth Lemon A River Runs Through It

Elizabeth Lemon The Great American Eclipse from Ocean Lake, WY

Samantha Lesser Untitled

Alexis Lucas Wyoming

Heather Montoya Baby Mine

Gwendolyn Quitberg GOgraphic

Enshawntae Rall Cupcake

Cassie Rath Self Love

Tasha Seppie The sadness of day and night

Andrea Smith Garden Eden

Jordan D Wallace A Precious Life

Nearly 20 pieces of art will be displayed in the gallery. Artists donated over 400 hours of their time to create the pieces.

In order to prep the pedestrian underpass for the Art Underground Gallery, the City street’s department repainted the underpass. The City shop hung all of the new pieces of artwork.

The Art Underground Gallery is a project of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

It is designed to bring life, color and art to the pedestrian underpass while encouraging the community to get involved by adding creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages were invited to create individual murals that are displayed in the gallery. All artwork had to be the artist’s individual work in design and execution. All mediums and themes were welcome.

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) were available for the community to pick up, free of charge. Because there were a limited number of canvases, they were available on a first come, first served basis.

Home Depot donated the supplies for the project while the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County prepared and primed all of the canvases.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Develop, and Arts & Culture.

For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com