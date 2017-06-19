Pullin’ for Rhett: Banding Together for 4-year-old Injured in Motocross Accident

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs family is hoping and praying for swift recovery for 4-year-old Rhett Stott, who was injured on June 16.

Rhett was involved in a motocross accident where he was landed on by another motorcycle rider and his bike. He was lifeflighted from Idaho to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He is in extremely critical condition at this time.

Parents Jason and Elizabeth Stott ask the community to “please keep Rhett in your prayers and thoughts. Give your loved ones an extra squeeze. We love you and thank you.”

Rhett’s injuries include internal bleeding especially from his liver, broken ribs, bruised up lungs, as well as a few other injuries are his current issues.

.

.

Update as of June 18

Rhett within the last 12 hours has started up with a fever. They said to expect lots of ups and downs, today was more of a down day. We are guessing the fever is from an infection. Unfortunately, we can’t give Tylenol or ibuprofen because they are processed by the liver (and his liver is in bad shape) and the ibuprofen can thin his blood and we don’t want that. A Cold wet towels is about our only treatment. His little body isn’t liking the fever and we are seeing that in his vitals. He can respond when he is awake by nodding his head just a little. He hasn’t made any eye contact yet. He just opens for a quick second and then closes them up. He has nodded that he is in pain. We are doing the best we can with pain meds so he is as comfortable as possible. He’s receiving blood right now as I write this. He’s loosing fluid and his fluid has to be replaced. His stomach is still open and it will remain open until all bleeding and fluid loss has stopped. Scans have shown he has some fractured wings in his back as well as a broken thumb and pointer finger (in addition to three broken ribs on one side and 1 displaced rib on the other side). None of these are vital so they are not a big focus. Surgery number 4 is supposed to happen today. They are checking for bleeding and status of his liver. Thank you everyone for your love and support. Your prayers are being felt.” — Elizabeth Stott, Rhett’s Mother

Bands and Bake Sales

Several fundraisers have been put together for the Stott family.

Members of the community have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

A friend of the family is also selling bracelets that say “Pullin for Rhett #615.” Contact Chantal Bair at 435-232-9189 or contact her on Facebook.

.

.



A traveling bake sale has also been organized for Wednesday, June 28.