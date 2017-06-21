Update on Rhett Stott, the 4-year-old Injured in Motocross Accident

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs family is hoping and praying for swift recovery for 4-year-old Rhett Stott, who was injured on June 16.

Rhett was involved in a motocross accident where he was landed on by another motorcycle rider and his bike. He was lifeflighted from Idaho to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He is in extremely critical condition at this time.

Parents Jason and Elizabeth Stott ask the community to “please keep Rhett in your prayers and thoughts. Give your loved ones an extra squeeze. We love you and thank you.”

Rhett’s injuries include internal bleeding especially from his liver, broken ribs, bruised up lungs, as well as a few other injuries are his current issues.

Update as of June 20

Yesterday started pretty good and ended very bad! It ended so bad that I wasn’t even able to get a photo of Rhett. He does looks good tho. To sum it up, Rhett hates his oxygen tube. He hates any lines or wires as well. To say he is a fighter is an understatement. He is more awake all the time. He was given a PICC line and he was pretty hilarious while the meds were wearing off. They removed his catheter and he was officially released from PICU!!!!!!! Crazy amounts of happiness was going on. Miracles are still happening! Doctors were originally thinking 4 weeks in ICU, and Rhett was there 5 days!!! Rhett is a fighter, and after we got to our new room he fought so much that he might have more self sustained injuries on top of his already pretty fragile body. We, and when I say we, I mean 4 people held him down for 5 hours straight. Just to keep him from standing up cause he wanted to WALK to the bathroom. He may have lengthened his recovery time period. He is on strict bed rest orders, but that is pissing Rhett off.Today we are hoping for a calm not so independent Rhett. His poor little body needs to survive his will power to do things on his own.Thank you for the prayers and support. Last night they may have helped me more than Rhett. So thank you, thank you, thank you! — Elizabeth Stott, Rhett’s Mother

Update as of June 19

The whole start of today was rough. Rhett’s fever continued to climb. At one point his whole body was iced. His fever reached the level where doctors had to intervene with Tylenol. Tylenol helped. But with it came higher output from his stomach vac. What fluids leave his body, need to be replaced. They did this with red blood. His stomach also started to swell up and his intestines started to bulge from out the sides of his stomach vac. I don’t know if it’s because I could see his intestines, but it made it really hard. This wasn’t awesome for the doctors and they expressed their concern with the surgeon to get Rhett in the OR sooner than later. Where Rhett’s fever was down, down came his vitals. Which was very good. Although as relieved as I was I could only focus on him loosing fluids, getting red blood, watching his stomach swell and seeing his intestines starting to show. Rhett went into surgery around 12:30. Surgery was longer than what they had said it would be and so I was nervous things didn’t look good. When I saw Rhett I wasn’t expecting to see what I saw…. Rhett had no breathing machine! Rhett’s stomach was closed up! His bleeding had stopped and he was on the road to recovery faster than what the doctors could keep up with! My son did a complete 360! With his breathing tube out, Rhett said “mommy”. After almost loosing Rhett more than a few times over the last few days, you can imagine how my heart was beaming! You couldn’t slap the smiles off of Jason’s and my face. It was beautiful! It was a miracle! All the prayers and love and support are truly miraculous! With Rhett being able to move a little more freely and now he can kinda talk, also comes with keeping Rhett from being pissed! Lol. Rhett is my little extreme baby. And he may have been born pissed off ( he cried for 18 months straight)! Rhett was trying to yank everything off of his body. Everything is bugging him. Before the accident, I couldn’t even lay a washcloth on this kid! Rhett is a fighter and it’s AWESOME! I don’t care how pissed he gets, or how much he fights! He’s here with me! He can say mommy! He can look at me! He’s alive and doing Amazingly! Doctors say he is still critical and that’s okay! They say to expect a roller coaster ride of ups and downs, and that’s okay. God is good. Prayers are answered. Miracles are real. And this momma is the happiest woman alive! If it wasn’t for each one of your prayers and Rhett being such a fighter, I don’t know if we would be at the point. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! — Elizabeth Stott, Rhett’s Mother

Update as of June 18

Rhett within the last 12 hours has started up with a fever. They said to expect lots of ups and downs, today was more of a down day. We are guessing the fever is from an infection. Unfortunately, we can’t give Tylenol or ibuprofen because they are processed by the liver (and his liver is in bad shape) and the ibuprofen can thin his blood and we don’t want that. A Cold wet towels is about our only treatment. His little body isn’t liking the fever and we are seeing that in his vitals. He can respond when he is awake by nodding his head just a little. He hasn’t made any eye contact yet. He just opens for a quick second and then closes them up. He has nodded that he is in pain. We are doing the best we can with pain meds so he is as comfortable as possible. He’s receiving blood right now as I write this. He’s loosing fluid and his fluid has to be replaced. His stomach is still open and it will remain open until all bleeding and fluid loss has stopped. Scans have shown he has some fractured wings in his back as well as a broken thumb and pointer finger (in addition to three broken ribs on one side and 1 displaced rib on the other side). None of these are vital so they are not a big focus. Surgery number 4 is supposed to happen today. They are checking for bleeding and status of his liver. Thank you everyone for your love and support. Your prayers are being felt.” — Elizabeth Stott, Rhett’s Mother

Community Fundraisers for the Stott Family

Several fundraisers have been put together for the Stott family.

GoFundMe

Members of the community have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

Wrist Bands

A friend of the family is also selling wrist bands that say “Pullin for Rhett #615.” Contact Chantal Bair at 435-232-9189 or contact her on Facebook.

Turbocharger Upgrades

High Tech Turbo will be donating 15% off the sale of every ProMax and ProRam turbocharger sold over the next two weeks, until June 30.



Traveling Bake Sale

A traveling bake sale has also been organized for Wednesday, June 28.



Donation Account at Rocky Mountain National Bank

Rock Springs Motocross has an account has been set up at Rock Springs National Bank for donation. It’s called “Medical for Rhett Stott”. Please pass this information on. There will also be raffle this weekend with donated items to help with experience the Stotts will have.

T-shirts

Wild West Motorcross has made t-shirts to raise money for Rhett’s medical expenses.



Stickers

Stickers are on sale at Addicted Diesel.