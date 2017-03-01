R.P. Oilfield Seeks Self-Motivated Office Manager

R.P. Oilfield Service is seeking a highly self-motivated individual for Office Manager.
Please apply via email to office@rpoilfield.com.
Job Requirements
Applicant must have:
- At least 5 years bookkeeping experience, including: A/R, A/P, P/R and quarterlies, G/L
- Experience on Excel
- Experience in an accounting software such as Peachtree or Quickbooks.
Preferred experience:
- Knowledge of ISN, ADP, Cortex, and safety training.
.
Details
Hours of work will be 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with an hour off for lunch.
Wage depending upon experience.
.
.
Apply
