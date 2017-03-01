R.P. Oilfield Seeks Self-Motivated Office Manager

R.P. Oilfield Service is seeking a highly self-motivated individual for Office Manager.

Job Requirements

Applicant must have:

At least 5 years bookkeeping experience, including: A/R, A/P, P/R and quarterlies, G/L

Experience on Excel

Experience in an accounting software such as Peachtree or Quickbooks.

Preferred experience:

Knowledge of ISN, ADP, Cortex, and safety training.

Details

Hours of work will be 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with an hour off for lunch.

Wage depending upon experience.

Apply

Please apply via email to: office@rpoilfield.com

