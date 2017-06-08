Race into Summer with Sweetwater Speedway, Kids Get in FREE June 9 & 10

Your weekend racing action is coming to you live and full-speed on June 9 and 10.

Sweetwater Speedway is ramping up the racing fun for kids fresh out of school with FREE admission in the grandstands to kids age 12 and younger.

In celebration of the start of summer vacation, the races will be filled with family-fun. There will be a kids’ Candy Dash and prize giveaways through out the night.

Concessions will be provided by Staci Ann’s Cafe. Tasty treats will include a great Walking Taco, burgers and nachos. Come and have dinner while watching great racing from local and regional racers.

The IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, and Stock Cars should be putting on a good show for fans of all ages.

Racing Stats

Modifieds Point Leader : Eddie Belec of Colorado Runners Up : Ricky Alvarado, Justen Yeager, Aaron Spangler and Bert Beech.

: Eddie Belec of Colorado Sport Mod Point Leader : Brian Carey of New Mexico Runners Up : Jason Wright of Rock Springs, Josh Pate of Green River, Jacob Fehler and Justin Wright.

: Brian Carey of New Mexico Stock Car Division Point Leader : Steffan Carey of New Mexico Runners Up : Gene Henrie, Beau Hutchinson, Brent Hartman and Ed Henderson.

.

: Steffan Carey of New Mexico

If You Go

Grandstands open at 6 p.m.

Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand adult admission (age 13 to 59): $10

Senior Admission (age 60 and over): $5

Location: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY 82901

.

2017 Race Schedule

June 9 & 10

June 30 & July 1

July 21 & 22

Aug. 18 & 19

Sep. 15 & 16

.

For More Information

Visit the Sweetwater Speedway website.

Follow Sweetwater Speedway on Facebook.

.

