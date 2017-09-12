Race Into Fall Sept. 15 & 16 with Sweetwater Speedway

Your weekend racing action is coming to you live and full-speed on Sept. 15 & 16.

Concessions will be provided by Staci Ann’s Cafe. Tasty treats will include a great Walking Taco, burgers and nachos. Come and have dinner while watching great racing from local and regional racers.

The IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Dwarf Cars should be putting on a good show for fans of all ages.

If You Go

Grandstands open at 6 p.m.

Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand adult admission (age 13 to 59): $10

Senior Admission (age 60 and over): $5

Location: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY 82901

2017 Race Schedule

Sept. 15 & 16

For More Information

Visit the Sweetwater Speedway website.

Follow Sweetwater Speedway on Facebook.

