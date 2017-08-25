Race On The Rock Results Are In

ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming’s only USAT certified Triathlon took place last Saturday, August 19th, 2017. The morning event included a run and bike duathlon, Olympic distance, aquabike, sprint, and youth race. The event was broadcasted live by Johnny K on www.307country.com and REAL Country 93.5 FM KREO Radio.

Race on the Rock would like to thank the community, participants, and sponsors; Western Wyoming Community College, Sinclair, The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board, and Rock Springs Professional Firefighters. It was a beautiful day filled with fun, friendly competition, and great sportsmanship.

“I have been in about a dozen races over the past year and the take-home message is clear, find something you like and do your best. This has changed the way I approach my life, my work, and the people I meet in a positive, fulfilling way. Triathlons may not be for everyone, but I encourage people to try one. And if not a triathlon, try something new. The rewards are just waiting for you,” said Brian Burnes of Western Wyoming Community College. Burnes finished second in the Olympic race last weekend.



The top finisher in the Olympic race was Omar Bermejo (1:58:16), a para-Olympian from Casper, Wyoming. Bermejo is on Tokyo’s 2020 para-Olympic development team in the Triathlon. In the duathlon, Annie Huxford took first place in the women’s race (1:54:26), and Kevin Taucher took first in the men’s race (2:05:39). Floyd Huxford came in first in the new swim and bike, aquabike challenge (48:36). Youth race winner Martin Zanazzi (40:57) won the all-male division, and Makayla Johnson (1:16:20) won first in the all-female division. Winners of the sprint race were Hailey Turner (1:15:08) and Kyle Micheli (1:16).

A complete list of all race results, click the image below: