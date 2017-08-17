Race on the Rock Triathlon is Back!

ROCK SPRINGS – Race on the Rock, Wyoming’s only USAT certified Triathlon, returns to Rock Springs with its 4th annual race. The event kicks off Saturday, August 19th, bright and early from 6 am – 10 am. The ever-growing sporting challenge now boasts of a swim and bike race, called the aquabike.

Racers can challenge themselves with a run and bike duathlon, Olympic distance, sprint, or youth race. Race on the Rock welcomes participants of all ages and abilities to compete in the event of their choosing. For those unable to attend the races to cheer on their friends and family, Johnny K and www.307country.com, and REAL Country 93.5 FM KREO Radio will be broadcasting the races live.

“The public should be on the lookout for bikes and runners Saturday morning!” said Traci Ciepiela, of Western Wyoming Community College.

Registration is open until event day. The roads between WWCC and Stagecoach Elementary will be racing areas, and restricted to one lane and direction for bikes. Race on the Rock is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College, Sinclair, The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board, and Rock Springs Professional Firefighters.

More information can be found on the website, www.raceontherock.weebly.com, on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/RaceontheRock, or by contacting Traci Ciepiela directly.