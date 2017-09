ROCK SPRINGS — A fundraising benefit dinner set for September 30 is nearly sold out but you can still help raise money for two-and-a-half-year-old Sage Sell.

Sage was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The proceeds of the fundraiser are going to help with the cost of her treatments.

You can contact Roy Toman at (307)-389-1414 for tickets or if you would like to make a donation.