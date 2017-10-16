Rail Access Property – Evanston, WY

Evanston, WY Rail Access Property

Size: 7.75 acres

Location: City of Evanston, WY. Two (2) miles from I 80, 3 miles from Evanston/Uinta County Regional Airport, 5 miles from Highway 89, 80 miles from Salt Lake City, UT.

Site Specifics:

The rail access site, owned by the City of Evanston, contains approximately eight (8) fenced acres consisting of four (4) lots with two (2) rail sidings. Track 826 is owned by the City, and Track 825 is leased by the City from UPRR. The rail spur siding can accommodate 36 cars (58’ each) with 18 in position to unload. There are two (2) vehicle entrances to the property.

Other items on the property include a 100 ft. truck scale, a boiler (250 HP) with all underground infrastructure, one (1) Williams Scotsman 36’x10’ mobile office, a truck loading rack, rail pump, asphalt reclaimer, steam and condensate piping and product piping for up to nine (9) rail tank cars on either track.

The site contains some paving and landscaping and is currently permitted by the Wyoming DEQ and the City of Evanston for handling asphalt, diesel, NGL, barite, natural sand and/or proppant. The City has active insurance on the property and track use agreements with Union Pacific Railroad (2013). A Phase I environmental study was conducted in 2015. These documents are available upon request.

Zoned: Industrial-Established

Topography: Level property with a berm around outer edge.

Other Utility Information:

Electrical: 3-Phase, 150 KVA transformer with 480 volts, 10,000 amps. One 2500 KVA capacity. 12.47 kV line. Dual circuits are available. Two substations nearby, with one just .25 miles away. Blue Sky Renewable Energy Program available with nearby wind farm and substation.

Gas: 6-inch line with 40 psi. Natural gas lines are located throughout the region.

Incentives: Eligible for state loan programs.

Other: The site is available for lease or for sale. Wyoming Business Council funds were utilized in 2012 to purchase this site for the use by prospective rail-related companies.

