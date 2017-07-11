The Railsplitters Hit Pinedale Friday

Pinedale’s Summer Music Series Continues with The Railsplitters Friday, July 14.

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues Friday, July 14 with Boulder, CO bluegrass band The Railsplitters.

Presented annually by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council, the Soundcheck Series features free outdoor concerts all summer long at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Music starts at 5:00 p.m. and lasts until sundown.

The Railsplitters

Though they operate with the instrumentation of a bluegrass band, The Railsplitters are making music totally unlimited by tradition. This is music for the open road, the open dance floor, and open ears–music of the American West, made for all.

The Railsplitters’ secret weapon is two-fold: first, the innovative imagination of banjo player Dusty Rider’s songwriting, who writes with the full band in mind, imagining an entire song in his head before it’s even heard it out loud. Second, the powerfully distinct vocals of Lauren Stovall whose voice is as clean as Emmylou, as cutting as Allison Krauss, and carrying some of the attitude of Dolly herself.

Opening the show will be Pinedale alt-country 4-piece, The Boom and The Bust which features singer/songwriters Nathan Curry and Michelle Humber – two organic story tellers who delve deep into roots of the dirty south and untamed west.

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from Town of Pinedale, Pinedale Travel and Tourism, The Sublette County Recreation Board and the Wyoming Cultural Trust.

For more information visit pinedalefinearts.com

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council, a community based non-profit 501(c)3 corporation serving Sublette County (WY), has provided high-quality performing arts events, visual and literary arts programs and artist residencies since 1976. Largely through volunteer efforts and consistent community support, PFAC helps connect a dynamically growing corner of Wyoming to the rest of the world.

