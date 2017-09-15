Much cooler air has moved into Wyoming behind a cold front, leaving highs to struggle getting very far above yesterday’s lows! Expect breezy conditions, snow in the mountains, and rain in lower elevations. Tonight, the snow level will drop, bringing a rain snow mix for many. This storm system will leave the area later Saturday, but conditions will still be cool and breezy.

Today Rain likely, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.