Rain Likely, Mainly Before 4pm

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of northern Wyoming this morning. Snow will taper off through the morning hours across north and central Wyoming. Expect slick roads with limited visibility across much of north and central Wyoming for the Friday morning commute . Mainly morning valley rain and mountain snow showers will be found across the south and west, with this activity decreasing in the afternoon. A Pacific storm system will spread increasing rain and snow across the west on Saturday with snow levels rising to near 9000 feet. Rain and snowmelt may result in minor flooding across portions of westerly Wyoming this weekend, especially in the Jackson and Star Valleys. A cold front will then spread some showers and windy conditions east of the Continental Divide Saturday night.

Detailed Forecast