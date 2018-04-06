Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of northern Wyoming this morning. Snow will taper off through the morning hours across north and central Wyoming. Expect slick roads with limited visibility across much of north and central Wyoming for the Friday morning commute . Mainly morning valley rain and mountain snow showers will be found across the south and west, with this activity decreasing in the afternoon. A Pacific storm system will spread increasing rain and snow across the west on Saturday with snow levels rising to near 9000 feet. Rain and snowmelt may result in minor flooding across portions of westerly Wyoming this weekend, especially in the Jackson and Star Valleys. A cold front will then spread some showers and windy conditions east of the Continental Divide Saturday night.
Rain Likely, Mainly Before 4pm
Today
Rain likely, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.