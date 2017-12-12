Ralph E Edwards (January 20, 1939 - December 9, 2017).

SPRINGVILLE, UT — Coming from very humble beginnings in Moore UT, Ralph E Edwards, 78 was born January 20, 1939; he was the 5th child born to Homer J Edwards & Naomi Funk.

Ralph was a hard working farm boy; his family had a dairy farm in Ferron, UT. He graduated from Ferron High School, class of 1957.

Ralph had the biggest heart and smile. He was always the man with a plan & you better stick to the plan.

He was an excellent trumpet player and served an LDS mission in Hawaii where he met his eternal companion and sweetheart of 53 years, Marsha B Walker Edwards.

He always gave his all to anything he did and enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader; give him a newspaper and he was happy. He started his education at USV and finished at BYU with a master’s degree in speech & hearing and audiology.

He began his professional career in Duchesne, UT where he started the Speech & Hearing program in the public school system; then worked for the Murray School District before moving to Hawaii for a few years.

Upon returning from Hawaii, he worked for 15 years for the Developmental Center and finished his career as a Case Manager for the State of Utah.

He is survived by his sweetheart Marsha B Edwards of Springville, UT; children, Monica (Doug) Wall Rock Springs, WY, Wade & Kathy Edwards Saratoga Springs, UT, Leilani (Doug) Hall Peoria, AZ, & Sheree Edwards Pleasant Grove, UT, 21 grandchildren & four great-grandchildren, brother Clyde Edwards Provo, UT & sister

Joyce Lay Riverdale, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clarke Edwards, LeRoy Edwards & sister Afton Pettey.

Viewing will be Wednesday, December 13th, 7-9 p.m. and funeral Thursday, December 14th 11 a.m. with a one-hour viewing before at 878 West Center Street, Springville, UT (Spring Creek, 21st Ward). Interment will be at Lakehills Cemetery, 10055 State Street, Sandy, Utah.

In place of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the College of the Ozark.

The entire Edwards Family would like to thank the many friends that have been a support to our Mom, and we would also like to thank the many doctors, nurses, physical therapists at Utah Valley Medical Center for the last few weeks of peace, grace & dignity during this difficult transition.