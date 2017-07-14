Ready Oilfield Service Hiring Controller/Office Manager

Do you have experience as a controller?

Local company Ready Oilfield Service, Inc. is seeking a Controller/Office Manager.

Apply today!

Submit a resume to melissa.carter@readyoilfield.net or call 307-362-7040.

Position Description:

Quick-books experience a must.

Human Resources experience required.

Financial reporting, taxes, payroll, A/R, A/P, and asset management experience required.

To Apply:

