Ready Oilfield Service Hiring Roustabouts, Foreman, CDL Drivers

Ready Oilfield Service, Inc. is seeking Roustabouts, Foreman, & CDL Drivers. Work position located in Wamsutter.

Competitive wages based on experience.

Applicants must:

Have transportation to & from Wamsutter

Have a valid driver’s license

Have a good driving record

Pass a drug screen

To Apply:

If you are interested please go to the Ready Oilfield Service website and complete an Employment Application and email it to humanresources@readyoilfield.net.

Please attach a copy of your drivers license & your PEC Safeland card if you have one.

