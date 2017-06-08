0

Ready Oilfield Service Hiring Roustabouts

 Are you 21 and have a good driving record?

Local company Ready Oilfield Service, Inc. is seeking Roustabout Laborers. Work position located in Wamsutter.
Applicants must:

  • Be 21
  • Have a valid driver’s license
  • Have a good driving record
  • Pass a drug screen
  • A DOT Medical card is required
  • PEC SafeLand Orientation Card is required.
    • All above requirements must be verified prior to being offered a position.
To Apply:

If you are interested please go to the Ready Oilfield Service website and complete an Employment Application and email it to humanresources@readyoilfield.net
