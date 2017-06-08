Ready Oilfield Service Hiring Roustabouts

Are you 21 and have a good driving record?
Local company Ready Oilfield Service, Inc. is seeking Roustabout Laborers. Work position located in Wamsutter.
Applicants must:
- Be 21
- Have a valid driver’s license
- Have a good driving record
- Pass a drug screen
- A DOT Medical card is required
- PEC SafeLand Orientation Card is required.
- All above requirements must be verified prior to being offered a position.
To Apply:
If you are interested please go to the Ready Oilfield Service website and complete an Employment Application and email it to humanresources@readyoilfield.net
