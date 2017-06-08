Ready Oilfield Service Hiring Roustabouts

Are you 21 and have a good driving record?

Local company Ready Oilfield Service, Inc. is seeking Roustabout Laborers. Work position located in Wamsutter.

Applicants must:

Be 21

Have a valid driver’s license

Have a good driving record

Pass a drug screen

A DOT Medical card is required

PEC SafeLand Orientation Card is required. All above requirements must be verified prior to being offered a position.

To Apply:

If you are interested please go to the Ready Oilfield Service website and complete an Employment Application and email it to humanresources@readyoilfield.net

