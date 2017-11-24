Ready, Set, Spell: WWCC to Host 2018 Wyoming State Spelling Bee

ROCK SPRINGS – The 2018 Wyoming State Spelling Bee will be hosted at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, on March 24th, 2018.

Last year over 84 students from across the state took part in the competition. Western hopes to see even more participation this year.

As 1st Place Winner of the Wyoming State Spelling Bee, the winner will receive a cash award of $4,000 as well the “Bee Basket” of gifts and games. This award is meant assist winners and at least one family member to attend the National Bee in Washington DC.

The 2nd place winner is awarded $300 and “Bee Basket” of gifts and games, and the 3rd place winner gets $200 and also receives the “Bee Basket”.

Dave Lerner, pronouncer for the Wyoming State Spelling Bee said, “You would be surprised at how tense and exciting a spelling bee can be. The Wyoming State Spelling Bee brings together the best spellers in the state, all fighting hard to win the right to represent Wyoming at the national level. The Bee tests their knowledge and ability to think on their feet, and the rewards last a lifetime.”

The Wyoming State Bee is a memorable experience for students – they meet others from across the state, tackle nerves and excitement, and test their spelling knowledge.

Western Wyoming Community College is hosting the 2018 Wyoming State Spelling Bee, with the help of The Wyoming Community Foundation. This is an incredible opportunity for some of our state’s brightest and most ambitious students to participate in friendly competition.

We encourage students, schools, home-schooled families, or educators interested in learning more about or participating in the 2018 Wyoming State Spelling Bee on March 24th to contact Maggie Bartlett via email mbartlett@westernwyoming.edu or 307-872-1303.