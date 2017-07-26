Rebecca (Becky) Davis (December 17, 1959 – July 24, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Rebecca (Becky) Davis went to see our Lord on Monday, July 24th in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born to George and Margot Peverley on December 17, 1959, in Laramie, Wyoming.

She grew up in Laramie, Cheyenne, and Rawlins where she graduated from Rawlins High School in 1978. There she was active in drill team and drama.

Upon completion of high school, she attended Laramie County Community College and teller training school where she studied banking. She worked for the Rawlins National Bank for 11 years.

Becky married Mike Davis on May 10, 1980. Together they had two sons, Bryce Edward and Tate Harris.

Their family moved to Green River where Becky worked as a paraprofessional and substitute teacher for Sweetwater County School District #2.

Becky was a good cook and enjoyed gardening. She had quite a sense of humor and loved laughing with people. She adored being with family and was devoted to her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her Father, George, her husband, Mike and brother-in-law, Tim Duncan.

She is survived by her sons, Bryce (Andrea,) and Tate (Alissa,) her four grandchildren, Hunter, Hanna, Macy, and Gerrielle Davis. She is also survived by her Mother, Margot Peverley, and sisters, Brigitta (Dennis) Grenier, Renata Duncan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call the church one hour before services.

The family of Rebecca “Becky” Davis respectfully request donations be made in her memory to Shriners’ Crippled Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Avenue & Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home